iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (11/10/2023 - 11/12/2023)

VETERANS DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY - Fri 7am, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Battleship Memorial Park

VETERANS DAY PARADE - Fri 10am, Government Street, Downtown Mobile

Each year scores of organizations participate by assembling floats, marching units, bands, flag details or military equipment for participation in the Veterans Day Parade.

THE PARADE OF FLAGS - Fri 3pm, Battleship Memorial Park, Aircraft Pavilion

4th-grade students from Mobile and Baldwin County schools will present the Parade of Flags. Music, celebration, essay contest- Best winners and keynote speech by DYW of America.

ANNUAL VETERANS DAY CONCERT - Fri 7pm-9pm, Aircraft Pavilion, Battleship Memorial Park

The Mobile Symphonic Pops Orchestra will be performing a heartfelt collection of patriotic music and a special salute to Veterans. This is a free concert.

PENSACOLA VETERANS DAY PARADE - Sat 10am, Downtown Pensacola

Parade starts at 10:00. It begins at the corner of Spring & Main and ends at Veterans Memorial Park at 10:30.

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY - Sat 9am, Veterans Memorial Park, Downtown Pensacola

Exhibits, musical entertainment, and food trucks begin at 9:00.Ceremony begins at 10:45. Keynote Speaker Hon. Judge Gary Bergosh.

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF MOBILE 39th Annual CHRISTMAS JUBILEE - Fri Nov 10, 11 am to 7 pm; Sat Nov 11, 11am-6pm; Sun Nov 12, 10am-5pm; Mobile Convention Center, Downtown Mobile

Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s annual Christmas Jubilee. The Gulf Coast’s greatest holiday market features a variety of merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping!

RON MEYERS CHRISTMAS CITY GIFT SHOW - Fri 10am-4pm; Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 10am-4pm; Mississippi Coast Convention Center, Biloxi

The Christmas City Gift Show is a magical shopping experience with over 300 booths and thousands of Gifts. Fashions, jewelry, gourmet foods, handcrafted art to the most unusual and unique gifts anywhere.

MOBILE BAY WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S - Sun 2pm (registration), 3pm (Walk), Battleship Memorial Park

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s®” is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

PENSACOLA BEACH ART & WINE FESTIVAL - Sun 11am-4pm, Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the public to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon strolling the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, enjoying the fall air while sampling wines and perusing the works of some of the Gulf Coast’s most talented artists. The festival is free to the public, however, to participate in the wine tastings festival-goers must purchase a ticket and receive a wristband. Wine tastings will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.

FAIRHOPE FILM FESTIVAL - Thurs-Sun, various venues in Fairhope

The Fairhope Film Festival is a film lover’s film festival held each year on the second weekend in November, offering world-class, award winning films in a unique, picturesque location. Films sell out quickly, so order your tickets early. All tickets are sold online at: fairhopefilmfestival.org

CHOCOLATE AND CHEESE FESTIVAL - Sat 10am-6pm, Heritage Park, Foley

Chocolatiers, food trucks serving your favorite festival foods, vendors featuring chocolate, cheese, and other menu items, live music, high quality arts & crafts, chocolate martinis, pony rides & petting zoo, and more.

39th ANNUAL FRANK BROWN SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL - Nov 9th- Nov 19th, various venues along Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast

The 39th annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival will feature nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida / Alabama Gulf Coast. More than 175 artists, 210 performances and 31 music stages. The festival is an opportunity for seasoned and aspiring songwriters and musicians from all over the world to have their songs heard, and for the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics that only the song’s author can express.

ON BROADWAY WITH MEGAN HILTY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL REVIEW - Sat 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

The Pensacola Civic Band is set to dazzle audiences with “On Broadway with Megan Hilty: A Broadway Musical Review,” an event of the 10th Annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, featuring Broadway star Megan Hilty. Get ready to be swept off your feet as the band takes you on a musical journey through the heart of Broadway.

DISNEY’S TARZAN: THE MUSICAL - Thurs-Sat Nov 9-Nov 18, Outdoors At Langan Park, Mobile

Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burroughs’s classic story of “Tarzan of the Apes,” Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins and a book by TONY Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits like the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds” make Tarzan an unforgettable experience at The PACT Theatre Company.

LODA ARTWALK - Fri 6p-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, Downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates Native American Heritage Month. Come enjoy a performance by the Medicine Tail Singers 6-7 pm and 7:45-8:30 pm. Enjoy kid-friendly crafts, photo ops, and more in the Kids Zone! Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event.

COLLARD GREEN FESTIVAL - Sat 9am-2pm, North Mobile County Food Park, Prichard

The Collard Green Festival promises to be a fun-filled day of community celebration, delicious food, engaging performances, and much more.

ARKANSAS STATE VS USA JAGS - Sat 4pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile

Listen to the Jags all season on 96.1 The Rocket, Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart radio app. Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff.

