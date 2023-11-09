Judge rejects request for bail for Mobile man locked up since 2019 on murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A capital murder defendant who has been locked up since 2019 will have to stay in jail until trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

An attorney for Corey Harrison-Rudolph Parsons, Jeff Deen, told Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright that his client – while not entitled to a bond because he faces a capital charge – is a good candidate for one.

“Mr. Parsons ahs been in jail since May of 2019,” he said. “He doesn’t have a criminal record.”

Hambright said she does not believe Parsons, who is charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old daughter, is a danger to the wider community.

“However, the court has concerns about Mr. Parsons’ potential to harm himself,” she said. “Frankly, I have seen him deteriorate.”

Deen said Parsons’ parents have attended every court hearing and would ensure that he complied with any restrictions the judge imposed as a condition of release.

“Since he is a harmless, nonviolent person, well-respected in his community, he should be given a reasonable bond,” he said.

The 33-year-old defendant’s father, Bobby Jackson, begged the judge to let his son come home.

“Corey comes from a religious background,” he told the judge.

According to law enforcement investigators, Nyla Rose died from blunt-force trauma. The case was supposed to go to trial in October, but the judge had to reset it due to fact that expert witnesses for the defense had scheduling conflicts.

The trial now is set for Feb. 26, and Hambright said she is intent on making sure it happens then. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.