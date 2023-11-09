Judge sets new trial date for former Prichard cop charged with murdering neighbor

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Thursday set a new trial date for a former Prichard police officer charged with murder, after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Jonathan Murphy II, 38 was on the force just before Christmas in 2020 when he shot a neighbor, Larry Taylor, at the Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile.

Prosecutors alleged that Murphy fired the fatal shot after getting into an argument with Taylor. Murphy’s lawyer, Jeff Deen, maintained his client acted in self-defense while serving in his capacity as a “courtesy officer” at the apartment complex on Michael Boulevard.

A jury deliberated last month but could not reach consensus. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office decided to retry the case. Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes set the new trial date for April 8.

Deen told the judge that he believes the charge should be dismissed.

“I think the case should be dismissed based on the jury breakdown for the previous trial,” he said.

Pipes told Deen he would consider such a request if he filed a formal motion.

