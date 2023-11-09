Advertise With Us
Man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography charges

Michael Elder
Michael Elder(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man has been charged on 20 counts of child pornography, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On, Thursday, Nov 9, deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search on the residence of Michael Elder and found hundreds of images and videos on his electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

Elder is charged with ten counts of unlawful possession of child pornography and ten counts of unlawful dissemination of child pornography.

Elder has a bond hearing set for Nov 10.

