Man arrested for allegedly stealing an electric shopping cart from Piggly Wiggly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing an electric shopping cart from the Piggly Wiggly on Navco Road.

On Wednesday, Nov 8 at 2:30, officers responded to the location and discovered the suspect had drove an electric shopping cart off of the premise.

The suspect was found driving the cart nearby by and was arrested.

Herman McMillian, 66, is charged with second degree theft of property and the cart was returned to the store.

