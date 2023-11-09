Advertise With Us
MFRD responds to car fire near gas pump

The fire happened at a gas station on Highway 90 near Three Notch Road.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene at the Chevron Gas Station on Highway 90 near Three Notch Road for a vehicle fire near a gas pump.

It happened around 4 a.m. Firefighters quickly arrived and were able to get the fire contained.

The car was badly burned.

We haven’t heard of any injuries so far.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX10 News is reaching out to Mobile-Fire Rescue for more information.

