Mobile City Council considers ordinance governing release of body cam footage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Council members are considering an ordinance that could change the policy governing police body camera footage.

The issue has come to the forefront with the death of a Theodore resident named Jawan Dallas during a confrontation with police in July and continual demands by his family since then to see the police body cam video.

The Mobile Police Department’s longstanding policy has been not to release body cam footage to the public. Officials have told Dallas’ mother that she will be allowed to view the video – but only after the investigation is complete.

Michael Linder, the council’s attorney, said during Wednesday’s meeting that he has circulated a draft ordinance on body cam footage but that it would have to comport to state law.

City Council President C.J. Small said after the meeting that his intent is at the least to make it easier for people involved in confrontations with police to see that footage. He said he personally favors wider availability, as long as Alabama law allows it.

“From day one, I was hoping for transparency,” he said. “And pretty much, you know, from my understanding that the state law restrict us. So I’m willing to go as far as I can as long as we abide by the law.”

Christine Dallas, Jawan Dallas’ mother, told council members during the meeting that she does not believe it is fair or appropriate for the officers who confronted her at Plantation Mobile Home Park on July 2 to be patrolling the streets while a grand jury is reviewing the case. Jawan “Jay” Dallas died after an officer stunned him with a Taser. Police Chief Paul Prine has said that the officer was justified because Dallas was physically resisting and trying to grab his Taser gun.

Linder said he had researched, at some council members’ request, whether the council could pass an ordinance mandating that any officer involved in a fatal encounter remain on administrative duty until after the investigation is complete.

“And the short answer on that is that it will be open to legal challenge if the council were to do something like that, because that does invoke the Personnel Board and protections for city employees,” he said. “That changes their employment status and is a material change. And again, the council can do what it wants, but there would be significant legal problems, vis-à-vis the Personnel Board and employee protections on that.”

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn asked about a dormant citizens review board. Small said all of the members’ terms had expired, so new members would have to be appointed if the council wanted to revive the body.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, the chairman of the Administrative Services Committee, said the board technically remains in place.

“It’s not abolished,” he said. “We left it in case we needed to reactivate it.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.