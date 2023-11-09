Advertise With Us
Mobile men charged with murder accept plea bargain, admit to manslaughter

Geoffrey Johnson (left) and Margarrius Horn (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of men charged with murder accepted a plea bargain Thursday, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Zackory Mose.

Judge Charles Graddick accepted the pleas and agreed to the prosecution recommendation of 15 years in prison for both 22-year-old Geoffrey Lee Johnson and 22-year-old Margarrius Mickell Horn.

The shooting took place in January 2020 in Toulminville. Prosecutors alleged that the two opened fire on Schwartz Street, killing Mose. Defense attorney Tom Walsh said the dispute was over a stolen gun.

Prosecutors said shortly after their arrest that surveillance video captured the fatal shooting.

In addition to the prison term, Graddick ordered the defendants not to have any contact with Mose’s family.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

