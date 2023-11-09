The PACT Theatre Company presents “Tarzan: The Musical”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burroughs’s classic story of “Tarzan of the Apes,” Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins and a book by TONY Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits like the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds” make Tarzan an unforgettable experience at The PACT Theatre Company.

Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

See Tarzan as never before in a unique outdoor setting! You will be amazed as you see Tarzan swinging high above the ground, leaving lasting memories for the whole family.

November 9-18, 2023

Outdoors At Langan Park

Thursday-Saturday

Food Trucks Open: 5:30pm

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Show Begins: 7:00pm

APPROX RUN TIME: 2H 5M (WITH A 15 MINUTE INTERMISSION)

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.