Rain on the way!

In the meanwhile, we are warming up quickly under sunny skies here on our Thursday.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are awaiting a change with rain finally returning to the area on Friday and showers continuing into the weekend. This won’t be enough to totally break the drought, but it certainly will be helpful.

In the meanwhile, we are warming up quickly under sunny skies here on our Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year.

The rain on Friday could start in some places in the morning and chances will continue throughout the day and into the evening hours, so the rain could impact some Friday night football games and activities. How much? The models are all over the place, but a widespread ½ inch to 1inch is a safe bet with some spots getting more.

In a good news/bad news situation the rain chances will stay good over the weekend, so plan on taking rain gear with you to any activities.

