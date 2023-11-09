Recipe: 5 Meat 5 Bean Chili

Recipe courtesy of Rouses Markets/Chef Nino

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 pound ground beef chuck, or ground round

· 1 pound bulk Italian sausage

· ½ pound tasso, cut finely

· 1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

· ½ pound smoked sausage

· 1 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained

· 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained

· 1 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained

· 1 15-ounce can lima beans, drained

· 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

· 2 28-ounce cans diced tomatoes with their juice

· 1 6-ounce can tomato paste

· 1 l6-ounce container Guidry’s Fresh Cut vegetable blend

· 2 green chile (serrano or jalapeño) peppers, seeded and chopped

· 4 cubes beef bouillon or 2 tablespoons Better that Bullion beef paste

· 1 beer of choice

· ¼ cup chili powder

· 2 tablespoons ground cumin

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 1 tablespoon dried oregano

· 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

· 1 teaspoon dried basil

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

· 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· 1 teaspoon white sugar

· 4 cups beef stock

· 1 package Rouses Ghost Pepper Cornbread or Ghost Pepper Pull-Apart Bread (located in Bakery)

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Crumble the ground beef, Italian sausage and smoked sausage in the hot pan, and cook until evenly browned. Drain off excess grease, then add the Guidry’s Fresh Cut vegetable blend and cook for 5 minutes. Add tasso and cooked bacon, and cook until they are browned.

2. Pour all 5 cans of drained beans into the pot, along with the diced tomatoes with their juice and the tomato paste. Add the chile peppers, bouillon and beer.

3. Season with chili powder, cumin, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, oregano, hot pepper sauce, basil, salt, black pepper, cayenne, paprika and sugar.

4. Stir to blend, then cover and simmer over low heat for at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Add beef stock as needed.

5. Ladle soup into bowls and top with crumbled Ghost Pepper Cornbread or serve with Ghost

