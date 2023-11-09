Search of Tensaw River for sunken pickup leads to discovery of another

STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) - More than six hours after going into the water, a black, Chevrolet pickup truck was winched from the depths of the Tensaw River. By that time, the ordeal had attracted quite a bit of attention as residents at Lower Bryant’s Landing gathered to watch.

Witnesses tell Search and Rescue officials the owner of the truck got out and took a few steps away when the truck rolled into the Tensaw River and disappeared. (Hal Scheurich)

“The river’s really deep in the middle and it slopes off pretty fast, so is it…forty feet I think is the estimated depth of the river,” said an intrigued Bill Tate.

“There’s a lot of people in here that are retired and the rest of them are weekend warriors, you know,” said Kenny Woodruff. “For us retirees, it’s something to do…or either go cut grass.”

It was just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2023 when North Baldwin Search and Rescue along with other agencies responded to Lower Bryant’s Landing in Stockton. A witness there told them the driver of the pickup had parked it on the boat ramp and stepped away when it rolled onto the river and submerged.

“Crossroads Fire Department began sonar and located a truck in the water with a boat attached to it, so right now we’re continuing to investigate the situation because that’s not the truck we’re looking for and we’re trying to determine, what is this that we found and what are we going to do with it,” explained James Phillips with North Baldwin Search and Rescue (NBSR).

ALEA was called in and real concerns arose that what was found may be of a criminal nature. It was when a diver went in the water to check out what the sonar image had shown that they believed there to have been only one vehicle after all sonar image to realized they were only dealing with the one sunken vehicle from Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies interviewed the owner of the pickup that had gone into the water and determined he did not live at the landing. Those who live there said he’d been hanging around the last few days and didn’t seem to be in a clear state of mind.

“I met the guy Monday. I saw him on the road coming out,” recalled Mary Ann Pitts. “That was kind of strange, but they said he kept coming back, so.”

Daphne Search and Rescue arrived on the scene late in the afternoon to run their state-of-the-art, side scan sonar to rule out any possibility of a second sunken vehicle. The sonar images did reveal the presence of another submerged pickup, not far from where the other one was found as well as a boat trailer.

That discovery will be a mystery for another day. Daphne Search and Rescue officials said they’ll coordinate with NBSR and arrange a dive in the near future to try and identify the vehicle.

