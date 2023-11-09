Advertise With Us
‘The Wiz #FinalCurtainCall’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cleophus Smith, Jr, Executive Producer/Director/Scarecrow, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on his upcoming show.

  • Mobile Civic Center, Nov. 26, 2023
  • Vip hour from 2-3pm
  • Doors Open for General Public 3pm
  • Pre-Show Starts at 3pm
  • Show Starts at 4pm
  • Tickets Are only $35 and can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Centers Box Office or online at TicketMaster.Com

