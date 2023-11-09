Advertise With Us
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting and throwing chemicals on barber shop employee

Lea Freeman
Lea Freeman(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee of Fade Away Barber Shop and throwing a chemical agent on them during a verbal altercation.

Police responded to the location on Wednesday, Nov 8 at 1 p.m. and discovered the suspect arrived at the victim’s workplace armed with a gun and assaulted him during a verbal altercation.

The suspect then prevented the victim from leaving and doused him with a chemical agent before firing a shot towards the victim, but not striking him.

The victim was able to escape and contact police and Lea Freeman, 41, was arrested

