Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting and throwing chemicals on barber shop employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee of Fade Away Barber Shop and throwing a chemical agent on them during a verbal altercation.

Police responded to the location on Wednesday, Nov 8 at 1 p.m. and discovered the suspect arrived at the victim’s workplace armed with a gun and assaulted him during a verbal altercation.

The suspect then prevented the victim from leaving and doused him with a chemical agent before firing a shot towards the victim, but not striking him.

The victim was able to escape and contact police and Lea Freeman, 41, was arrested

