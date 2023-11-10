MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s 39th annual Christmas Jubilee located at the Mobile Convention Center. The Gulf Coast’s greatest holiday market features a variety of merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping!

Shellie Teague, Junior League of Mobile President, and Ashley Marks, 2023 Christmas Jubilee Chair, joined us today to talk about this year’s holiday market!

Click here for more information at to purchase tickets!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.