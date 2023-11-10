Advertise With Us
Brewton man dies in I-65 crash involving tractor-trailer rig

(MGN)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rig that occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. Friday claimed the life of a Brewton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Carl R. Moye, 42, was fatally injured when the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving struck the rear of the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jermaine L. Abner, 41, of Greenville.

Moye was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 98 mile marker, two miles north of Evergreen in Conecuh County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

