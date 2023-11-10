Crumbl Cookies giving free cookies to Veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Crumbl Cookies are making this Veteran’s Day a sweet one with free cookies! All veterans who come into our store on Friday, November 10th or Saturday, November 11, 2023 will receive a free Milk Chocolate Chip cookie! We appreciate the sacrifice and dedication of all those who have served our country.

Every day, Crumbl Cookies gives a 10% military discount with valid military ID. Crumbl Cookies Daphne and Spring Hill is veteran owned and operated.

Crumbl Cookies is located in Daphne at 1802 US HWY 98 STe. D and in Spring Hill at 4356 Old Shell Road Unit 14, Mobile, Al.

Opening in Gulf Shores, 3800 Gulf Shores Parkway in December 2023.

Cookie flavors of the week:

CRUMBL COOKIES line up this week Nov 6 – 11 ! -

CHOCOLATE SWISS ROLL (NEW) A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

CONFETTI CAKE A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

BOSTON CREAM PIE A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

