Crumbl Cookies giving free cookies to Veterans

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Crumbl Cookies are making this Veteran’s Day a sweet one with free cookies! All veterans who come into our store on Friday, November 10th or Saturday, November 11, 2023 will receive a free Milk Chocolate Chip cookie! We appreciate the sacrifice and dedication of all those who have served our country.

Every day, Crumbl Cookies gives a 10% military discount with valid military ID. Crumbl Cookies Daphne and Spring Hill is veteran owned and operated.

Crumbl Cookies is located in Daphne at 1802 US HWY 98 STe. D and in Spring Hill at 4356 Old Shell Road Unit 14, Mobile, Al.

Opening in Gulf Shores, 3800 Gulf Shores Parkway in December 2023.

Hiring now!

Crumbl.com

Cookie flavors of the week:

CRUMBL COOKIES line up this week Nov 6 – 11 ! -

CHOCOLATE SWISS ROLL (NEW) A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

CONFETTI CAKE A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

BOSTON CREAM PIE A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

