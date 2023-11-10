Flag raising ceremony at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park leads events honoring veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special ceremony was held this morning at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in honor of our veterans.

The South Alabama Veterans Council and members of the public gathered for the flag raising ceremony.

Veterans Day is Saturday, but numerous other events are happening today throughout the Mobile area to honor veterans.

At 10 a.m. the veterans parade will roll in downtown Mobile.

FRIDAY EVENTS IN MOBILE

At noon, there’s an honor’s luncheon at Fort Whiting Armory.

At 3 p.m., there will be the Parade of Flags celebration at Battleship Memorial Park.

At 7 p.m., there will be a patriotic concert inside the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion at Battleship Memorial Park.

BALDWIN COUNTY EVENTS

There’s also a big veterans celebration planned in Baldwin County. It all gets started at 8 .a.m. with a breakfast for veterans at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center in Bay Minette.

Then, the Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 Friday morning. The parade will start behind the football stadium and conclude at the eternal flame on Courthouse Square. A ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Then, at 11 a.m., there will be another ceremony at the Korean War memorial at the Bay Minette Public Library.

A lunch will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Blackburn Park. It is open to the public, and plates will cost $12.

