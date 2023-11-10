Fort Walton Beach woman competes on Wheel of Fortune

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach woman got the chance of a lifetime to compete on Wheel of Fortune.

She served in the Coast Guard for 14 years and was honored to showcase her puzzle-solving skills on the much-loved gameshow, especially during veteran’s week.

Ashlee Olbricht has been a Wheel of Fortune enthusiast since she was a little girl and watched all the time with her grandmother.

On a whim, her husband encouraged her to apply for the show earlier this year.

“He told me, you solve all these puzzles pretty quickly, you should try out,” said Olbricht. “Finally, after he encouraged me so much, I was like what’s the worst they can happen, they say no, and I tried.”

She received an acceptance email and decided what better time to compete than veteran’s week.

After solving multiple puzzles, Olbricht was the big winner of the night and made it to the bonus round.

Although not taking home the extra grand prize, she was still starstruck and thankful to stand alongside long-time host Pat Sajak and Vanna White for his final season.

“It truly was the most fun day of my life,” she said. “As we were all getting ready, Vanna came out and said you guys, millions of people all around the world apply to be on the show, and you are here, so just have fun, and I’ll never forget that it stuck with me. The whole time, it didn’t matter how I was doing, I was just there to have fun.”

On top of taking home over $18,000, she also won a Caribbean trip to St. Martin.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.