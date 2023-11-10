Advertise With Us
Hire One

Historic Blakeley State Park’s Veterans Day events

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Historic Blakeley State Park will commemorate Veteran’s Day with a day full of special educational activities. On Saturday, November 11, the park invites the public to explore this area’s rich military heritage through discovery of Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield.

The event includes multiple Civil War weapons demonstrations, offering a rare chance to hear what some of the more than fifty pieces of artillery which were involved in the siege of Fort Blakeley sounded like. During the morning, we take two cruises into the waters of the storied Mobile-Tensaw Delta to explore the sites associated with the battle and the larger Campaign for Mobile in 1865.

Dr. Gary Joiner, professor of history at LSU-Shreveport and director of the Red River Regional Studies Center, will speak at 11:45 AM in the park’s event center. Joiner is a nationally-known author or co-author of more than twenty books on Civil War and Louisiana history. Several Federal units which fought at Blakeley also fought in the Red River Campaign which is the focus of his talk. Following the lecture, the park offers a guided tour of its new USCT Heritage Trail, where one of the largest contingents of African-American soldiers to fight in any Civil War battle were positioned.

Piggly Wiggly will be on hand with Royal Sausage products at lunch! This event is sponsored in part by the Alabama Tourism Department, the Mobile Area Civil War Roundtable, and the Pensacola Civil War Roundtable. As always, veterans receive free individual day use admission. For more information on the full schedule of events or to purchase tickets for cruises visit our events page at blakeleypark.com.

Schedule of Events

  • 8:30-8:45 AM Civil War Artillery Demonstration
  • 9:00-10:00 AM Battle of Fort Blakeley Cruise
  • 10:00-10:15 AM Civil War Artillery Demonstration
  • 10:30-11:30 Battle of Fort Blakeley Cruise
  • 11:45 AM-12:45 PM Lecture by Dr. Gary Joiner
  • 12:00-12:15 PM Civil War Artillery Demonstration
  • 1:00-1:15 PM Civil War Artillery Demonstration
  • 1:00-2:00 Guided Tour of the USCT Heritage Trail

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

Stephen Sylvester sings ‘Happy Endings’
Stephen Sylvester sings ‘Happy Endings’
The National WWII Museum opens new exhibit
The National WWII Museum opens new exhibit
Crumbl Cookie Veterans Day deal
Crumbl Cookies giving free cookies to Veterans
Christmas Jubilee kicks off at Mobile Convention Center
39th Annual Christmas Jubilee