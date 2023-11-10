Honoring Veterans: Flag Raising Ceremony at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a moving tribute paying homage to our veterans, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park held its annual flag raising ceremony this morning.

Early Friday morning, ahead of Veterans Day, a small crowd gathered at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. The event drew a diverse crowd at the park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial as they watched while flags representing every military branch, prisoners of war, the American Flag and the Vietnam flag were raised to full staff. Members of the P.L. Wilson Detachment Marine Corp League each lent a hand in raising the symbols that stand for sacrifice and service.

“Veterans Day is a day to recognize the veterans and we usually mean on Veterans Day, we usually mean living veterans, where Memorial Day is set aside to honor those veterans that have died in the service of our country,” said Col. Patrick Downing. “More than 1 point 3 million service members have died in all the wars that we’ve fought.”

Amid the camaraderie, veterans like Dennis Gassert, expressed gratitude for events like this.

“I was in the army for 28 years,” said Gassert. “I’ve always enjoyed coming here every Memorial Day.”

Kenny Crook also reflected on his time in the military.

“I look forward to this because I just thank God I’m able to participate in something like this because I got drafted in 1969,” said Crook. “I was 19 years old and I served with the 25th Infantry Division down south, place called Cu Chi and I just thank God that he brought me back safe ‘cus I know a couple of guys on that wall up there in Washington, D.C. You know, they didn’t make it back. But, I just thank God I made it back.”

Crook fought in the Vietnam War and talked more about what the experience was like.

“I had a grenade go off close to me and knock me down. I just thank God I survived that,” said Crook.

As each flag soared high, the personal stories of each veteran added to the collective gratitude felt Friday morning.

