Hundreds honor veterans at annual Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a posture of gratitude, kids and adults gathered in Downtown Mobile for the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

“All of them serve us so that we can have the freedom’s that we enjoy today,” said one paradeoger.

Everyday, we experience freedom that’s the direct result of another’s sacrifice. Veteran’s Day is a chance to say ‘thank you’ to all who have served.

“Come out and support the veterans,” said one. “They did a lot for our country and we should be supporting them.”

“It’s the peace, honor and the privileges that other countries don’t know that that feels like,” added another.

For many, military service runs in their family, and the parade is a yearly tradition in many households.

“My dad served in World War II in the Navy.”

“Seven uncles in World War II. One in the Korean War, my brother was in Vietnam.”

“My father was a veteran in World War II.”

It’s not only a time to honor those who’ve served but those who will serve. Groups of ROTC cadets marched the route...the faces of future men and women in uniform.

“Our son is at South Alabama- he’s in the ROTC so he’s in the parade. He’d like to be a pilot. He actually wants to be a PJ so he very much wants to fight for his country,” said one proud parent.

Many argue we should never let our veterans’ service grow mundane.

“I think that it’s a real shame that more people don’t treat it with respect and the admiration and the love that it deserves, I really do,” said one.

The sacrifice of a veteran is always felt in the family standing behind them.

“It is a sacrifice. My husband is disabled and my son is a disabled vet- both of them.”

If you see a veteran, don’t just limit your thanks to Veteran’s Day.

“If you see somebody, take time to tell them ‘thank you’. A ‘thank you’ goes a mighty long way.”

