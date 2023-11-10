Judge declines to throw out charges in Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has denied a request by one defendant in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting case to be tried as a “youthful offender.” And she turned down the co-defendant’s request for immunity.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis issued the rulings this week in a pair of one-paragraph orders.

On Thursday, Judge Charles Graddick – who was filling in for Davis – set a status hearing in the case for Feb. 26.

Jai Montrell Scott Jr., 21, of Semmes, had sought to be treated as a “youthful offender,” which would have made the court proceedings secret and capped any potential punishment at three years in prison. Instead, he and co-defendant Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 21, of Chickasaw, will face trial as adults on five counts of attempted murder.

Davis also turned down a request by Belfon’s lawyer to dismiss the charges on grounds that he was acting in self-defense during the shooting on Oct. 15, 2021, during a game between Williamson and Vigor high schools.

The judge’s ruling was “not completely unexpected,” said Belfon’s lawyer, Yancey Burnett.

“But it’s still an issue at trial, will be an issue at trial,” he said. “So, you know, we’ll move forward with self-defense arguments at trial. … Any jury is gonna be very amenable to a young man being able to defend himself from being beaten to death. And that’s really what it comes down to.”

Burnett said he anticipates setting a trial date at the status hearing in February. Meanwhile, he said, he plans to seek text messages sent among people who were pursuing his client when he shot.

Burnett has argued that prosecution’s best evidence – surveillance video capturing the shooting –exonerates his client because he shows 18 to 22 people chasing him down an exit ramp.

Dennis Knizley, who represents Scott, said that video evidence is even more compelling in his client’s case because it shows the defendant was unarmed.

“This is a unique case in that the whole event is recorded on video, and the video clearly showed for my client did not have a gun did not shoot anyone it did not start a confrontation,” he said. “So we’re confident that our chance before jury is quite good.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said it is a challenge that his office is prepared for.

“Anytime we go to trial on a case like this, you know, it’s difficult, but our team here is situated to prosecute these cases effectively,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.