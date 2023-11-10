Murder charge moves forward against four Mobile men charged in killing of 11-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled that two men will be tried as adults in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy and set a February status hearing for them and two co-defendants.

The rulings set the stage for what promises to be an emotional trial.

Lequinten Morrissette died in May last year when a bullet shot into his home at R.V. Taylor Plaza pierced his neck as he was making a snack. On Thursday, the victim’s friends and family filled several rows in the courtroom. Most them wore “#justiceforquint” shirts.

Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes heard testimony in the two “youthful offender” cases behind closed doors. Had he granted those requests, the proceedings against Anthony Jerome Shinn, 22, of Mobile, and Cameron Lejoy Walker, 22, of Mobile would have remained sealed. And the maximum punishment for any conviction would have been three years in prison.

Instead, Walker and Shinn will stand trial as adults on the felony murder charge, along with 24-year-old Mobile resident William Devon Anderson Jr. and 22-year-old Mobile resident Tyrik Demetri DuBose.

“We are thankful Judge Pipes denied Youthful Offender status today for two of the defendants charged in the horrible shooting of an 11-year-old boy,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in a prepared statement. “We are moving forward with prosecuting all four defendants as adults.”

Prosecutors allege that the defendants got into an altercation with a friend of the victim’s mother. He had gone to investigate a burglary that occurred at the woman’s home. It is unclear if the defendants had anything to do with the burglary, but a Mobile police detective testified last year that the men pursued the friend across the street, shooting at him. One of those bullets, the detective testified, stuck Morrissette.

But the defense lawyers said their clients are innocent.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation that has been set forth in the police reports, in discovery; a lot of incorrect information,” said Tom Walsh, an attorney for Walker. “Again, my client maintains his innocence. And we’ll set that straight come trial.”

Attorney James Byrd, who represents DuBose, said investigators arrested his client based on information provided by others. It’s information, he said, that’s false.

“My client was not pursuing anyone,” he said. “He wasn’t there, and he didn’t shoot at anything or anybody. … Wasn’t even there.”

Added Byrd: “He’s implicated by other people’s information, which is, I believe, mistaken.”

Still to be determined is whether the defendants are tried together or one at a time. Byrd said if the evidence is based on statements one defendant made against another, it couldn’t be used if they were all tried together because a defendant can’t be compelled to testify. That would violate the rights of the other defendants to cross-examine that witness.

“People will file motions and objections and point out whether it can or cannot be tried together,” he said.

Shinn and DuBose are also co-defendants in an unrelated shooting case. They stand accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The judge set a disposition hearing in that case for Feb 1, the same date as the status hearing in the felony murder case.

