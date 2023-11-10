The National WWII Museum opens new exhibit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National WWII Museum in New Orleans opens its new, state-of-the-art, $400 million Liberation Pavilion — just in time for the last surviving members of the WWII generation, most in their 90s or older, to experience what was built in their honor.

Liberation Pavilion, the Museum’s capstone exhibit hall, is a three-story Pavilion housing two floors of exhibit space featuring personal experiences, iconic imagery, impactful artifacts, and immersive settings, as well as a third-floor theater offering audiences a brand-new cinematic experience.

