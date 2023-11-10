Advertise With Us
Needed rain is happening today

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With rain deficits at 12.5 inches, we have needed the rain that is showing up today and periods of rain will continue for most of your Friday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but this will mostly be just rain with an overcast sky. The clouds and rain will keep our high in the upper 70s today and we’ll even see low 70s for Veterans Day weekend. Rain chances will be 40-60% today through Sunday and we’ll see even more chances to start next week as the southern branch of the jet stream remains pretty active.

There shouldn’t be any severe weather threats out there and the temps will be too warm for any winter precip appearances. We turn drier towards the end of next week so until then expect chances for rain each day and hopefully we can make a dent in the rainfall deficits.

In the meanwhile, we are warming up quickly under sunny skies here on our Thursday.
