Perdido man charged with torture - willful abuse of a child

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A Perdido man is accused of viciously beating a juvenile family member, bruising her across much of her body. Investigators told Fox 10 News it was when the girl went to school, a teacher noticed injuries and reported it to the School Resource Officer.

“The teacher noticed that she had significant bruising, really all over her body but I think what really drew attention was the bruising on her face and obviously, she knew something wasn’t right,” said Captain Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “The bruising wasn’t there before and notified the SRO and that’s when the investigation began.”

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dustin Shane Nall Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and initially charged him with domestic violence third degree / assault. It was when a counselor at the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center interviewed the alleged victim and was told how she got her injuries, the charge was elevated to torture / willful abuse of a child.

Initially charged with domestic violence 3rd degree, charges against Dustin Shane Nall were upgraded to torture - willful abuse of a child after interview with alleged victim (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators now believe Nall pushed the girl against a wall in her home, kicked, slapped punched and struck her with a belt in various locations on her body.

Baldwin County teachers and School Resource Officers are trained to look for signs of abuse and act on them as was the case here. SROs go through annual training to stay sharp and knowledgeable to all the resources available to help victims.

“When you see someone, who comes in with bruising, especially a child who can’t defend themselves, you know. Who are they going to tell? You can’t help but want to take up for that person and go out here and make sure we do the right thing, so our focus right now is to make sure we get a successful prosecution because Mr. Nall deserves it,” Reid explained.

Dustin Nall was released from the Baldwin County Jail Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023 on $15,000 bond. Investigators said the victim is in the custody of another family member and as part of conditions of bond, Nall won’t be allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim.

