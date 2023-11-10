Periods of rain are expected for the remainder of today and tomorrow, with a decrease in coverage on Sunday. Looking ahead, another substantial rain event is anticipated on Tuesday, which could result in significant rainfall totals.

TODAY AND VETERANS DAY:

A cold front will pass through the area today, bringing periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Rain and clouds are expected to persist on Saturday, but rainfall amounts will be relatively low. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

After a slightly drier period on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain will return on Tuesday. A low pressure system will move across the area, causing periods of intense rain on Tuesday and potentially later in the week. There is still some disagreement among the models for the end of the week, but our forecast currently maintains an elevated chance of rain. Rainfall totals may be substantial, and this rain event should help with the drought.

