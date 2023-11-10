Advertise With Us
Hire One

Perspectives: Stand-Up Mobile aims to increase participation in our democracy

Representatives with Stand Up Mobile discuss their efforts to get people to vote.
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today, the job of getting citizens to the polls to vote is no easier than it has ever been, but there’s a new effort right here in Mobile County to change that.

Stand-Up Mobile: A Blueprint for US is a local initiative to increase active participation in the American democracy -- by encouraging citizens to register and to vote. The effort is the topic this week on FOX10′s “Perspectives” program with Eric Reynolds.

For years, different organizations have worked hard to get eligible voters motivated to register and then go to polls when they open. But, the numbers remain disappointing. Nearly 92 million eligible Americans did not vote in the 2016 presidential election.

The people behind Stand-Up Mobile, a non-profit and non-partisan organization formed in 2021, believes that Mobile has something to say and, it can only be done through community engagement, registering to vote and, then voting. Their plan, starting this month, is to be out in the city and county to reach as many neighborhoods and communities as possible with their message.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

Representatives with Stand Up Mobile discuss their efforts to get people to vote.
Perspectives: Stand Up Mobile
Perspectives: Gang Awareness and Prevention
Perspectives: Gang awareness and prevention
What can the experts teach parents, responsible family and the community about gangs and how to...
Perspectives: Gang Awareness and Prevention
Perspectives: Preventing domestic violence and bullying
Perspectives: Domestic Violence and Bullying Awareness Month