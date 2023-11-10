Perspectives: Stand-Up Mobile aims to increase participation in our democracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today, the job of getting citizens to the polls to vote is no easier than it has ever been, but there’s a new effort right here in Mobile County to change that.

Stand-Up Mobile: A Blueprint for US is a local initiative to increase active participation in the American democracy -- by encouraging citizens to register and to vote. The effort is the topic this week on FOX10′s “Perspectives” program with Eric Reynolds.

For years, different organizations have worked hard to get eligible voters motivated to register and then go to polls when they open. But, the numbers remain disappointing. Nearly 92 million eligible Americans did not vote in the 2016 presidential election.

The people behind Stand-Up Mobile, a non-profit and non-partisan organization formed in 2021, believes that Mobile has something to say and, it can only be done through community engagement, registering to vote and, then voting. Their plan, starting this month, is to be out in the city and county to reach as many neighborhoods and communities as possible with their message.

