Sheriff Burch writes letter to Pascagoula Mayor over allegations homeless are being dropped off in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New accusations of a homeless person being dropped off in Mobile County from Mississippi -- this time by Pascagoula Police.

It comes a little over a month after the City of Mobile sent Biloxi -- a cease and desist letter -- after Biloxi Police were dropping off homeless in the Port City.

Thursday morning -- Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch -- sent a letter to Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis -- saying they’ve received allegations from a homeless person -- who says Pascagoula Police transported them to Grand Bay. The letter went on to say the person suffers from mental disorders and ended up in Mobile County Metro Jail and it is questionable whether or not they could consent to such a transport into another state -- possibly violating their constitutional rights.

Sheriff Burch warns Pascagoula -- they’ll be monitoring our interstate exits and businesses to ensure that this practice -- if true -- does not continue. If investigation reveals otherwise -- Sheriff Burch said expect charges to be filed.

The full letter can be read here.

