USDA follows Alabama’s statewide ‘no burn’ order, prohibiting fires in national forests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Service has followed suite after Gov. Kay Ivey’s Wednesday order in which she issued a statewide “no burn” order, prohibiting all outdoor burning in Alabama. The order went into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

Thursday, the USDA announced an identical ban in Alabama’s National Forests, meaning visitors planning trips to recreation sites, trails, hunter camps, or primitive forested areas throughout the Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests are not allowed to use any fire or fireworks due to extreme drought conditions.

“This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chance of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning,” said Ivey of the state’s order.

Since the statewide fire alert was issued on Oct. 24, Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have responded to more than 350 wildfires that have burned 3,199 acres across the state, according to the governor’s office.

“During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control,” said state forester Rick Oates. “Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The no burn order will remain in effect until rescinded by the state forester, when conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.

Contact your local law enforcement to report persons burning in violation of this law.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, click here.

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued these guidelines on the burn order:

WHAT IS THE DROUGHT EMERGENCY DECLARATION? Section 9-13-141 of the Code of Alabama states: “at such time as the state forestry commission has declared by regulation a drought emergency in any county or counties, it shall be unlawful in such county or counties for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes or to build a campfire or bonfire or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass or woods fire.”

This prohibition has been put in place in all 67 counties in Alabama. Specifically, the regulation prohibits any prescribed burns, any campfire or bonfire, any trash or debris fires, or any other open burning.

“WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE ‘CAMPFIRE OR BONFIRE’ PROHIBITION? Campfires or bonfires include any fire that is burned on bare ground, even if surrounded by stones or in open dirt pits. This includes campfires, ceremonial fires, ‘council’ fires, bonfires, ‘warming’ fires, and cooking fires that are on bare-ground and not in a masonry lined ‘pit.’”

“DOES THE PROHIBITION INCLUDE BARBEQUES? Barbeque fires for cooking are allowed IF the fire is in a grill or masonry barbeque pit, including large barbeque pits used by civic organizations to prepare food. Anyone grilling or barbequing during the Drought Emergency should have water hoses on site to prevent any loose sparks from setting a wildfire, a circle at least 10 feet wide around the grill should be cleared of any burnable material. Side fires to generate coals for a barbeque must also be within a grill or masonry pit. Gas grills are allowed.”

“WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE ‘TRASH OR DEBRIS FIRE’ PROHIBITION? Trash and debris fires include burning of woody debris, yard waste, garbage, construction debris or any other material, in either an open pit or in a barrel. At this point in time, people should not burn a debris pile until the Drought Emergency is lifted. Tornado debris can be disposed of at one of the ADEM or EMA approved sites. Check with your local authorities for the nearest location.

WHAT OTHER THINGS ARE INCLUDED IN THE DROUGHT EMERGENCY? The intent of the Drought Emergency Declaration is to prevent catastrophic wildfires during drought conditions. No one should have open flames in a woodland setting. At campsites, only closed lanterns may be used, not open flames like candles and ‘tiki torches.’ Care should also be exercised in suburban areas where lawns are also very dry. Fireworks are prohibited during a Drought Emergency as well.”

“WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THESE REGULATIONS? Under Section 9-13-142, Code of Alabama, anyone found guilty of violating these regulations and improperly doing open burning in a Drought Emergency declared area shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be fined not less than $250 nor more than $500 and, at the discretion of the court, that person may also be sentenced to the county jail for up to six months. Additionally, any person burning in violation of the Drought Emergency Declaration, will be liable for damages to the property of another and any costs associated with the suppression of said fire. Suppression costs would include equipment and personnel costs related to control or extinguish the wildfire.”

