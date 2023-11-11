Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard

(CNN) - Thousands of children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMoonzzz.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March through June.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes.

They also have iMoonzzz, made in China and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.