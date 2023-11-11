Congressional races in two Mobile-area districts draw two dozen candidates

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The field now is set for Republican and Democratic primaries that will set up hotly contested contests for two redrawn congressional districts.

The court-ordered redistricting radically altered the political landscape in southwest Alabama. Most of the city of Mobile, along with Prichard, Chickasaw and some other parts of Mobile County moved from the 1st Congressional District to a reworked 2nd District.

That means Mobile County will play an important role in not one, but two districts.

“I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of national attention focused on this election,” said Thomas Shaw, a University of South Alabama political science professor who is director of the USA Polling Group.

The new 1st District pits incumbent Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) against U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) in an incumbent-vs.-incumbent battle in a district that includes part of Mobile County, Baldwin County and counties running all the way to the Georgia line.

“No one likes to see in-family rivalry going on,” said Tricia Strange, the chairwoman of the Mobile County Republican Party. “But it is what it is. They want Congressional District 1, and it’s hard to say who’s gonna come out on top. But the voters will decide and they will make the right choice.”

The winner of that race will have opposition in the fall. Tom Holmes signed up to run as a Democrat.

As unusual as the 1st District primary will be, the 2nd District internecine battles might top it. Both parities have a bevy of candidates vying for a district that includes part of Mobile County, Montgomery and rural counties stretching to the Georgia border.

Ben Harris, the chairman of the Mobile County Democratic Party, said it is a historic opportunity for his party.

“We are not resting,” he said. “We are taking nothing for granted. We’re gonna work very hard. We think we have an excellent opportunity to win it. But that means we have to get out and work all the harder. And so we are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Mobile County Republican Party Chairwoman Tricia Strange is not conceding the 2nd District, despite its new Democratic tilt.

“I don’t know that the voters and Mobile County realize just how deep and wide Congressional District 2 goes into Mobile now,” she said. “They went deep into our red zone, and those are our voters – not just figuratively, but those people make it to the polls.”

The 2nd District figures to be an absolute free-for-all. Thirteen Democratic candidates qualified to run:

James Averhart, who lost in 2020 against Carl in the 2nd District.

Napoleon Bracy, a state representative whose district covers northern Mobile County.

Merika Coleman, a state senator from Jefferson County.

Anthony Daniels, a Huntsville lawmaker who is the minority leader in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Shomari Figures, whose mother is state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) and who previously served as an aide to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Brian Gary.

Juandalynn Givan, a state representative from Jefferson County.

Jeremy Gray, a state representative from Opelika.

Phyllis Harvey-Hall, who ran against Moore last year in the old 2nd District. --- Willie J. Lenard

Vimal Patel, a Dothan Realize who ran against Harvey-Hall in the Democratic primary last year.

Larry Darnell Simpson.

Darryl “Sink” Sinkfield.

Notably, Colman, Daniels, Givan and Coleman do not live in the district. The Constitutional does not require it, but Shaw said it could be an impediment.

“In general, that should be a turn-off for voters,” he said. “But if it’s somebody with enough name recognition that that can overcome it. But by and large, I would be less than enamored if my representative didn’t live in the same district that I lived in.”

Added Harris: “It’s gonna be up to the voters to decide.”

The Republican field is nearly as crowded:

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), who has said he plans to move his primary address to Range, which is in the district, if he wins.

Former state Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Montgomery).

Montgomery businesswoman Caroleen Dobson

Mobile restaurant owner Karla DuPriest, who unsuccessfully ran in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate last year.

Former University of Alabama football player Wallace Gilberry.

Montgomery County resident Hampton Harris.

Stacy T. Shepperson.

Belinda Thomas, a Newton City Council member in Dale County.

Shaw said he expects both races to draw attention and money from far outside of the districts.

“I think you’ll see a lot of people coming in, and there’ll be a lot of contesting it,” he said. “And it will be probably a highly charged media campaign in both.”

The winners will define a general election race that Harris suggested might decide control of the House of Representatives.

“This is going to be one of the most important congressional races in the country, in my opinion,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.