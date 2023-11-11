ECSO and Atmore PD respond to discharged firearm at Escambia County High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ECSO and Atmore Police responded to Escambia County High School after receiving a report of a gun being discharged in the gym of the school during a basketball game on Thursday, Nov 9.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation led them to discover a small group of individuals entered the gym and one of them had a firearm concealed in his waistband.

The firearm fell out of his pants and hit the floor, causing it to discharge.

Two people from the group showed up at an area hospital at a later time with wounds from apparent bullet fragments.

The investigation is ongoing, but deputies said it is an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to have been any intent to harm another individual.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.