From Fantasy to Reality: the First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball

Inspired by Hulu Series Love in Fairhope
Prodisee Pantry announces the first 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Save the date for a night of fantasy and fun at the inaugural Magnolia Ball supporting Prodisee Pantry! Inspired by the popular Hulu TV series “Love in Fairhope,” which showcases five different women at different stages in their lives looking for love. After the show’s premiere, social media buzzed with the idea of a local nonprofit hosting a Magnolia Ball, and Prodisee Pantry answered the call. Within hours, planning for the First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball began.

The event will take place on January 5, 2024 at the Daphne Civic Center.

Attendees will enjoy delicious food, signature cocktails, live music, and an enchanting evening in support of filling plates and hearts in our community. Sponsored by Lee Charities, the Magnolia Ball features the flavors of local favorites like The Hope Farm, Capers, and more.

Organizers are rolling out the red carpet for the cast of the show, ensuring an unforgettable experience. The dress code for the night is Fairhope Chic, and this is an over 21 event.

Tickets are priced at $75 per individual, $300 for a reserved half-table, and $600 for a reserved table. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Join Prodisee Pantry for a magical evening under the magnolias at the inaugural Magnolia Ball. Your support provides nourishing food and hope to local families in need.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, please visit Prodisee Pantry’s website.

