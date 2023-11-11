First & 10 Scoreboard: Round 1
Flomaton: 34 vs. Walter Wellborn: 0
Daphne: 28 vs. Enterprise: 63
St. Michael: 38 vs. Handley: 68
Washington County: 0 vs. B.B Comer: 49
St. Pauls: 6 vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa: 20
B.C. Rain: 22 vs. Valley: 34
Chickasaw: 16 vs. Thorsby: 50
W.S. Neal: 36 vs. Randolph County: 48
Davidson: 21 vs. Central-Phoenix City: 63
Theodore: 0 vs. Hueytown: 14
Bayside Academy: 7 vs. Jacksonville: 35
UMS-Wright: 7 vs. Central-Clay County: 0
Auburn: 27 vs. Baker: 17
Vincent: 9 vs. Clarke County: 20
Elmore County: 7 vs. Faith Academy: 31
Beaureguard: 7 vs. Gulf Shores: 48
Cleburne County: 7 vs. Jackson: 44
Calhoun: 7 vs. Leroy: 40
Dothan: 13 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 21
Notasulga: 0 vs. Millry: 55
Beluah: 7 vs. Mobile Christian: 52
McAdory: 14 vs. Saraland: 54
Bessemer City: 0 vs. Spanish Fort: 28
Isabella: 44 vs. St. Luke’s: 17
Anniston: 16 vs. T.R. Miller: 20
Dadeville: 0 vs. Thomasville: 28
