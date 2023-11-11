Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard: Round 1

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Flomaton: 34 vs. Walter Wellborn: 0

Daphne: 28 vs. Enterprise: 63

St. Michael: 38 vs. Handley: 68

Washington County: 0 vs. B.B Comer: 49

St. Pauls: 6 vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa: 20

B.C. Rain: 22 vs. Valley: 34

Chickasaw: 16 vs. Thorsby: 50

W.S. Neal: 36 vs. Randolph County: 48

Davidson: 21 vs. Central-Phoenix City: 63

Theodore: 0 vs. Hueytown: 14

Bayside Academy: 7 vs. Jacksonville: 35

UMS-Wright: 7 vs. Central-Clay County: 0

Auburn: 27 vs. Baker: 17

Vincent: 9 vs. Clarke County: 20

Elmore County: 7 vs. Faith Academy: 31

Beaureguard: 7 vs. Gulf Shores: 48

Cleburne County: 7 vs. Jackson: 44

Calhoun: 7 vs. Leroy: 40

Dothan: 13 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 21

Notasulga: 0 vs. Millry: 55

Beluah: 7 vs. Mobile Christian: 52

McAdory: 14 vs. Saraland: 54

Bessemer City: 0 vs. Spanish Fort: 28

Isabella: 44 vs. St. Luke’s: 17

Anniston: 16 vs. T.R. Miller: 20

Dadeville: 0 vs. Thomasville: 28

First & 10 Week 11 Recap
First & 10: Week 11
First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 11