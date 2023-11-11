Health impacts of ash and soot from Alabama wildfires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brush fires brought on by the ongoing drought conditions can lead to negative health complications, according to medical experts.

Associate Professor for Pulmonary Critical Care at the University of Alabama Birmingham, Dhaval Ravel says there are certain chemicals in brush fires that are harmful. He notes that the main concern is for people with respiratory issues such as asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung diseases.

Professor Ravel advises people with respiratory issues to stay aware of the air quality. He adds there are apps on smartphones that can track air quality.

The Air Now’s AQI chart breaks down the ranges for safe and dangerous air quality.

Good: 0-50

Moderate: 51-100

Unhealthy for sensitive groups: 101-150

Unhealthy: 151-200

Very unhealthy: 201-300

Hazardous: 301 and higher

If the air quality index is more than 100, Professor Ravel recommends that people with existing conditions do not go out of the house. He adds that people should wear a mask if they have to leave the house in those air qualities.

”If you are driving through a brush fire for a short distance of time with your windows rolled up and air condition turned into circulate inside, you should be ok. But if you’re driving with the windows down or it’s a prolonged drive then yes wearing the mask would be helpful,” said Ravel.

