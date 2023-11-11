House minority leader enters district two congressional race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The race for a brand new US congressional seat is already heating up, and the seat was just created. Several people want to serve Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, which includes Montgomery and areas near Mobile. 13 Democrats and eight Republicans qualified for the race.

State house minority leader Anthony Daniels, who represents Huntsville, has thrown his hat into the ring.

“For me, it’s time to do something that can help the state of Alabama at a much larger level at a federal capacity,” he said.

The new district was just established after the state was forced to redraw the district map from a Supreme Court ruling. While he doesn’t currently live in the district, it’s not new to him.

“That’s where I was raised,” he said. “I went to elementary and high school there.”

A candidate does not have to live in the district for a federal election, but WAFF 48 asked Daniels how he plans to represent North Alabama, while campaigning South of the rocket city.

Daniels said he’s been representing all of Alabama while serving as House Minority Leader.

“Do you ever really leave home,’ he asked. “Especially when you’ve been engaged as I’ve been engaged through work with the D.O.D. and others. Did we care where Richard Shelby lived? We cared about the impact that he had and the deliverables to our state. We celebrated him. This is no different.”

Across the aisle, Madison County Republican executive committee chairman Steve Schmidt said he hopes Daniels continues to serve his district well, and does not lose sight during the election.

“He’s done a great job representing the minority party here for North Alabama, but he does represent us here in North Alabama,” he said. “I think it may be a challenge to do that as we go into the next session while we’re going into a primary that’s in March.”

