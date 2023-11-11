Local veteran awarded Bronze Star of Valor

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was special day for local Vietnam veteran.

Charles Wilson was honored with the Bronze Star of Valor at Battleship Memorial Park.

The medal is for his service in helping the Navy Seabees recover a Huey helicopter that was damaged in the Saigon delta.

Congressman Jerry Carl presented the Bronze Star to Wilson.

“This man is very humble. They offered him the Bronze Star in combat, and he turned it down because it was the wrong Social Security number. He didn’t want to take somebody else’s medal,” Carl said.

“So, he’s gone without that medal for 51 years knowing he would have gotten it, not knowing that he could still get it. So, we’re going to bring some closure and tie this know together,” Carl said.

Wilson said, “I believe in God working in our lives, and had I accepted that award on that day and it was in my records, I would have got promoted. And if I’d have got promoted, I would have stayed in the service.

“Because I didn’t, I got out, took a job with the phone company, and I have a wonderful family,” Wilson said.

In addition to his medal, Wilson also received a flag that flew over the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.