Advertise With Us
Hire One

Local veteran awarded Bronze Star of Valor

Local veteran awarded Bronze Star of Valor
By WALA Staff
Updated: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was special day for local Vietnam veteran.

Charles Wilson was honored with the Bronze Star of Valor at Battleship Memorial Park.

The medal is for his service in helping the Navy Seabees recover a Huey helicopter that was damaged in the Saigon delta.

Congressman Jerry Carl presented the Bronze Star to Wilson.

“This man is very humble. They offered him the Bronze Star in combat, and he turned it down because it was the wrong Social Security number. He didn’t want to take somebody else’s medal,” Carl said.

“So, he’s gone without that medal for 51 years knowing he would have gotten it, not knowing that he could still get it. So, we’re going to bring some closure and tie this know together,” Carl said.

Wilson said, “I believe in God working in our lives, and had I accepted that award on that day and it was in my records, I would have got promoted. And if I’d have got promoted, I would have stayed in the service.

“Because I didn’t, I got out, took a job with the phone company, and I have a wonderful family,” Wilson said.

In addition to his medal, Wilson also received a flag that flew over the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Police said they responded to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in...
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent

Latest News

Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association’s cardiovascular research and education...
Baldwin County residents walk for heart disease awareness despite dreary weather
Stand Up Mobile took center stage to empower and educate local residents about upcoming...
Dearborn YMCA event sparks civic engagement and awareness
Police said they responded to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in...
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Stand Up Mobile took center stage to empower and educate local residents about upcoming...
Dearborn YMCA event sparks civic engagement and awareness
Prichard Police Department
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Prichard