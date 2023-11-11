More than 200 hundreds flags flying for 9th annual Salute-A-Veteran event

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day was created with the intention to take time and honor those who have sacrificed so much for a greater purpose.

One way many local veterans were honored was through the Salute a Veteran event put on by the Exchange Club of the Emerald Coast. Hundreds of flags are flown outside along the road outside of the Air Force Armament Museum in Okaloosa County.

“These flags honor veterans who have served and sacrificed a lot,” Ron Toole, president of the Exchange Club of the Emerald Coast, said. “This event grows a little more of the year, and every year we able to do more and more.”

Toole said this is the ninth year the club put on the Salute A Veteran event. This year, he said about 240 flags are flying with a tag showing the names and some of the stories of veterans who have served. Toole said each tag was sponsored by family members, friends, or businesses.

“Right now, over 150 are sponsored with names for veterans on them. and all the money that raised from those sponsorships goes back in for us to use in our Americanism program,” Toole said. “It’s so great to see the young kids and children go out and look at the tags, and read about these veterans, and realize that somebody has sacrificed something for their freedom.”

Toole said the club’s Americanism program focuses on supporting organizations that help people like veterans and first responders. He also mentioned that events like these are not just about raising money, but also raising awareness.

The flags are set to stay up until Sunday. There is also an event photo contest going on to encourage people to come out and see the flags.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Salute A Veteran event or would like to get involved with the Exchange Club of the Emerald Coast, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.