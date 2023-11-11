MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street on Saturday, Nov 11.
Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street and found two individuals dead.
During their initial investigating, investigators said it appears to be a murder-suicide.
Authorities said additional details will be provided when information becomes available.
