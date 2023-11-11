Advertise With Us
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on southbound Interstate 59 at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

