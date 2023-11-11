Advertise With Us
Hire One

Overcast skies for Veterans Day

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gloomy conditions will persist along the Gulf Coast this weekend and into next week. Rain showers will decrease in coverage on Saturday, leaving Sunday mostly dry. Then looking to next Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in, bringing a substantial amount of rain to the area. Along with the heavy rain, expect breezy and cool conditions. The system will move out of the area on Wednesday, but clouds will remain.

VETERANS DAY WEEKEND:

Expect overcast skies for Veterans Day and beyond. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to climb in the afternoon, ranging from 60 to around 70 degrees. Rain coverage will become very isolated by midday Saturday and will remain isolated on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

After a slightly drier period on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain will return on Tuesday. A low pressure system will move across the area, causing periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday. Rainfall totals may be substantial in many areas, with over 4 inches of rain likely to fall in parts of the area. There is a small concern for flooding due to the previously dry conditions, although the rain on Friday may have helped condition the soil to better absorb this incoming rainfall.

Other notes for the Tuesday forecast include the possibility of gusty winds throughout the day. More details on other impacts will be provided in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday November 11, 2023
Rain expected tomorrow
Rain expected tomorrow
Rain expected tomorrow
Rain expected tomorrow
Our forecast models indicate that rain coverage will increase this evening and continue...
Discussing the rain chances for this evening and beyond.