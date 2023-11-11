MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gloomy conditions will persist along the Gulf Coast this weekend and into next week. Rain showers will decrease in coverage on Saturday, leaving Sunday mostly dry. Then looking to next Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in, bringing a substantial amount of rain to the area. Along with the heavy rain, expect breezy and cool conditions. The system will move out of the area on Wednesday, but clouds will remain.

VETERANS DAY WEEKEND:

Expect overcast skies for Veterans Day and beyond. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to climb in the afternoon, ranging from 60 to around 70 degrees. Rain coverage will become very isolated by midday Saturday and will remain isolated on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

After a slightly drier period on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain will return on Tuesday. A low pressure system will move across the area, causing periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday. Rainfall totals may be substantial in many areas, with over 4 inches of rain likely to fall in parts of the area. There is a small concern for flooding due to the previously dry conditions, although the rain on Friday may have helped condition the soil to better absorb this incoming rainfall.

Other notes for the Tuesday forecast include the possibility of gusty winds throughout the day. More details on other impacts will be provided in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.