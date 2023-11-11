Red, White, & Blue runs deep at UMS-Wright as they honor Veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a day set to honor America’s heroes. With patriotic music playing -- students at UMS Wright -- proudly escorted their loved ones who served into Friday morning’s assembly.

Red, white, and blue runs deep and not just on Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day just means honoring those who have served for us and really keep this country alive and everything they do. I know personally my grandfather -- and I’m really proud of him and what he’s done for our country,” said Luke Phillips, UMS-Wright Junior.

Phillips’ grandfather Tommy Smith served as an Army Reserve Chaplain for 25 years.

“Readiness begins in the heart of a soldier. And for chaplains our motto is for God and for country. We had the privilege of serving soldiers and serving our country -- and serving God at the same time. And that’s where it all begins,” said Smith, Retired Army Reserve Chaplain.

UMS-Wright 3rd grader -- Lucy McGowin just as proud of hers!

“He fought for our country and saved some people,” said McGowin.

“And this celebration today -- I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just amazing what this school does. It was so touching when I came out of the main room and all of the little preschoolers -- you walk down -- waving flags, patting you and congratulating you. It was a wonderful celebration,” said Bucky Ferrell, Vietnam Veteran, Marine, and McGowin’s grandfather.

It’s also a celebration that brings so many people together. Guest speaker -- Nathan Cox -- former Infantry Officer -- First Lieutenant with the United States Marine Corp served in Iraq.

“And I always told myself when my generation’s war came -- I would serve. And you may ask what started my passion for military -- it was this school,” Cox told the students.

Cox is also a former UMS-Wright student and hopes to inspire the next generation to answer the call to serve.

“Some of them sitting out there look just like I did when I was their age and the message has always resonated with me and gave that feeling in the stomach like someone was talking directly to me. And hopefully some of them felt that same calling today. I can promise them -- if it’s in there it will never go away until you do it,” said Cox.

And even then -- it will always be a part of you -- not just just on Veterans Day.

“I believe in this country -- and today -- I’m 74 years old but I’d go fight if I had to,” said Ferrell.

