Steady rain in downtown Mobile puts a damper on LoDa Artwalk

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain Friday night put a damper on some downtown events.

There was a misty fog blanketing downtown Mobile. For the first time in weeks, the umbrellas were out, and the roads were slick with a much-needed rain.

“Oh, yes, we needed rain, I’m just disappointed it was tonight,” said Beth Gwin.

What typically were packed out streets on a Friday night were nearly empty.

The rain kept most people inside but not all.

“Surprisingly a lot more people coming through, even given the rain, I expected to see maybe two, three hardcore people, but I’m seeing crowds behind you now,” said Michael Ward, LoDa Artwalk vendor.

Some people still came out to learn more about Native American heritage. Performers showcased traditional dances and songs, and it’s events like these that keep people coming back every month.

“Everything is just a little bit different, and it’s exciting to see everybody,” said Beth Kelley.

The next Artwalk is Friday, December 8 in downtown Mobile.

