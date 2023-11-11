Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding an accident that killed two people on I-65 near the Airport Blvd. exit.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., police officers responded to Southbound I-65 near the Eastbound Airport Boulevard entrance ramp to I-65 in reference to a traffic accident involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers discovered two male victims deceased inside of one of the vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of vehicle two was traveling south on I-65 when the driver of vehicle one who was entering the interstate from eastbound Airport Boulevard lost control of his vehicle causing his vehicle to stall before it was struck by vehicle two. The driver of vehicle two was able to exit the vehicle after it became engulfed in fire. The driver of vehicle two was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased driver of vehicle one has been identified as 38-year-old Ronald Jones and the deceased passenger’s identity will not be disclosed at this time, pending notification of their next of kin.

The driver of vehicle two showed no signs of impairment. This is an ongoing investigation.”

