Unusual number of Mobile County incumbents face primary challengers

Friday was the deadline to qualify as a candidate. The GOP primary includes the marquee matchup – incumbent 1st District Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) against Rep. Barry Moore, the current 2nd District incumbent whose home county has been moved to the 1st District by a court-ordered redistricting.

Thomas Shaw, a University of South Alabama political science professor and director of the USA Polling Group, said Carl has the advantage given the fact that a majority of the new district’s population is in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“At this point in time, I see Carl as the front-runner,” he said. “I think it’s his race to lose.”

Incumbents in four local offices also face challengers:

Longtime Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson squares off against current school board member Doug Harwell in Commission District 2.

Newly appointed Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis faces Chris Callaghan, who ran unsuccessfully for district judge last year.

David P’Nut Melton is challenging incumbent License Commissioner Nick Matranga.

District 2 school board member Don Stringfellow faces a challenge from Tony McCarron, the father of former University of Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron and the public safety recruiting director for the city of Mobile.

Shaw said the power of incumbency is strong, which he added usually discourages primary opposition.

“It is a little bit odd to see a lot of people contesting incumbents because generally, there’s just not a lot of momentum in that,” he said. “But that’s likely what’s happening, is people get a sense of the change in the air, maybe, and they’re looking to challenge those positions.”

Strange said competition is healthy.

“It’s encouraging that people want to take part in volunteering to run and then seeking public service,” she said. “It’s an admirable thing. It’s something that’s long overdue. People need to take part in the process. New ideas should never be turned away. We’re not gonna turn away candidates just because they’re gonna, you know, run against an incumbent.”

The primary field includes two other contested primaries for open seats. Former school board member Lonnie Parsons is running against Grant Morring in District 1, and Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci faces lawyers Richard Foreman and Eucellis Sullivan in a race for a newly created district judge position.

