Baldwin County Residents Walk for Heart Disease Awareness Despite Dreary Weather

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -Despite misty weather, around 100 community members laced up their shoes and came out to OWA Park on Saturday morning for the annual Baldwin County Heart Walk. Participants walked to raise funds and awareness to support the American Heart Association’s (AHA) mission of fighting heart disease and stroke.

The family-friendly event kicked off with an opening ceremony emceed by FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon. Attendees heard inspiring stories from heart disease survivors and remarks from 2023 Heart Walk Chair Tommy Faust of BankPlus. After a warmup, the walk commenced with participants embarking on either a 1-mile “Miracle Mile” route or a 3-mile path throughout OWA.

Along the course, walkers passed signs sharing facts about cardiovascular health. Volunteers manned cheering stations to motivate the participants. The cloudy skies did little to dampen the upbeat, passionate atmosphere. Walkers donned red capes signifying their survivor status and children showed off their faces painted like hearts and animals.

Thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers and participants, the Baldwin County Heart Walk exceeded its $110,000 fundraising goal by raising over $123,556 this year. Proceeds benefit the AHA’s cardiovascular research and education initiatives locally.

“It was so inspiring to see our community come together for this cause,” said FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon. “The funds raised brings the community one step closer to the vision of a world free of heart disease and stroke.”

Whether walking for themselves or loved ones, participants agreed the misty weather was only a minor nuisance compared to the importance of the cause. The AHA will continue collecting Heart Walk donations until the end of the year for those who missed the in-person event but still wish to give.

