Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder injury and concussion Sunday on this hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold left Minneapolis beaten and battered after losing to the Vikings, 27-19.

Quarterback Derek Carr left the contest with a right shoulder injury and concussion after a Vikings sack. Receiver Michael Thomas suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. And Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr, and delivered two touchdown passes to pull the Saints back into a one-score game. He first connected with Chris Olave for a 14-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, he threw across the field and found A.T. Perry for a 15-yard touchdown.

But Winston also threw two costly interceptions.

Minnesota’s offense was on fire early in the game under the direction of quarterback Josh Dobbs, playing just his second game since being traded to the Vikings by Arizona. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and threw another score to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Saints enter their bye week with a 5-5 record. They will be back on the field in Atlanta to face the Falcons on Nov. 26.

