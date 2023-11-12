Citing ‘fiscal irresponsibility,’ judge puts receiver in charge of Prichard water system

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a sharp rebuke of the current leadership, a judge has put an outside expert in charge of the Prichard water system.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter rejected the Prichard Water & Sewer Board’s request to name current Director Mac Underwood as receiver and issued an order that largely tracks with the proposal made by Synovus Bank, which manages $55.78 million in bonds that the utility sold to investors in 2019.

The judge noted that the utility’s lawyers argued that the appointment of a receiver is an “extraordinary step warranted only by the most compelling circumstance.” Wrote Youngpeter: “The Court agrees and finds that the compelling circumstances at hand meet that standard. As a result of years of mismanagement and fiscal irresponsibility, PWWSB’s assets have dissipated and fallen into ruin. The undisputed evidence showed that 60% of the water purchased by PWWSB is lost through the dilapidated PWWSB system before it reaches its consumers. That is a staggering figure, and it constitutes compelling evidence that the system is in crisis – without regard to the fiscal fraud, theft and abuse which occurred on PWWSB’s watch.”

That is a reference to a state and federal criminal investigation that resulted in aggravated theft by deception charges against the system’s former operations manager and two other employees.

Synovus Bank sued after the water board missed a full interest payment on May 1. The judge indicated at a hearing last month that he would appoint a receiver but asked both sides to submit a proposed order.

In the final ordered handed down Friday, Youngpeter accepted the bank’s recommendation of John S. Young Jr., a former private water company executive who served as receiver for the bankrupt Jefferson County sewer system in 2010 and also helped lead efforts in Flint, Michigan, to recover from a water crisis.

According to testimony last month, Young’s rate is $300 an hour, which will be paid by the ratepayers in Prichard and Chickasaw.

The judge hammered past management of the utility, noting that the evidence indicates that most of the money that has been spent from the funds the water system borrowed has been used for operational expenses.

“This is not a situation where a natural disaster (hurricane, earthquake, etc.) caused immediate and unforeseen damage to the infrastructure of PWWSB, but instead, the dilapidated state of PWWSB’s system is the result of years of poor planning, mismanagement or worse,” Youngpeter wrote.

Under the court order, Young will have sweeping powers to raise rates, spend money, hire and fire employees, bring in outside experts and enter into contracts. Some of those powers will be subject to review by the bank trustee or the court. The receiver, for instance, will need the trustee’s approval to spend money from the construction fund from the bond issue.

The judge also accepted the recommendation by a citizens group, We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, for the creation of a 15-membrer citizens advisory council made up of representatives from Prichard and Chickasaw. The judge ordered Young to consult that group on major decisions, but it will have no formal powers. The current five-member board also will remain in place and will continue to vote on issues. But the receiver will be the ultimate authority. If the board disagrees with any decision, the judge will settle disagreements. For instance, rate increases will be subject to the same “reasonableness” standards that govern the current board.

The judge also would settle any dispute between the receiver and the board over the sale of utility assets.

The judge ordered the receiver to file monthly reports beginning 30 days after his appointment and to prepare a master plan by July 31 to repair and replace the existing system, pay the utility’s debts and provide a timeline for the plan’s implementation.

Taking another suggestion from the We Matter citizens group, the judge ordered the receiver to negotiate a low-income household water assistance program with the Alabama Department of Community Affairs. Young also is to set up a water quality testing program, conduct an affordability study of the system and conduct a feasibility study of alternate water sources. He must meet with the advisory council in a public meeting at least once to get feedback on the master plan and must conduct at least one public meeting to explain the master plan and answer questions.

The judge prohibited the water board from interfering with the receiver operations. The board, he wrote, “shall fully cooperate with the Receiver in all matters related to this Order and the operation of the System, including executing all documents, providing all authorizations and taking any other action that the Receiver reasonably believes is necessary or desirable to

facilitate the operation of the System or to exercise its powers as a Receiver.”

The judge’s order, while significant, does not end the litigation between Synovus Bank and the water board. The judge made the appointment as an emergency petition but the dispute over the borrowed money continues. The utility has objected to the bank’s proposal and has asked for a jury trial.

The utility also asked the judge to order the bank to reveal the identity of the investors who bought the bonds. The water system has asked the bank to set up a meeting with the bondholders so that the system could make a presentation of its plan to get the utility back on track. But the bank refused and declined even to reveal the identity of the investors.

Youngpeter set a hearing for Dec. 1 on that issue.

